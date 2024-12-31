Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally reach turning point in eight-year divorce saga
Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly signed off on a divorce settlement Monday, marking a turning point in the eight-year legal saga.
Angelina's attorney James Simon confirmed the settlement, saying in a statement to People Magazine that Jolie was "focused on finding peace and healing for their family."
"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago," Simon said. "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
Once Hollywood's highest-profile couple, Angelina filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016 and the pair has remained locked in a court battle since.
In 2018, the two reached a custody arrangement of their six children, three of whom are adopted, though it appears to have since unraveled.
They are additionally embroiled in a separate legal battle stemming from the sale of the Tomb Raider star's share of Chateau Miraval, the southern French vineyard where the actors had their wedding.
There have also been shocking accusation of abuse against Brad, including an alleged assault on a private jet in 2016.
"Brangelina" first tool the world by storm after they appeared as married assassins in the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Brat Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP