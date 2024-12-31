Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally reach turning point in eight-year divorce saga

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly signed off on a divorce settlement Monday, marking a turning point in the eight-year legal saga.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement, putting an end to a bitter eight-year legal battle. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Angelina's attorney James Simon confirmed the settlement, saying in a statement to People Magazine that Jolie was "focused on finding peace and healing for their family."

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago," Simon said. "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Once Hollywood's highest-profile couple, Angelina filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016 and the pair has remained locked in a court battle since.

In 2018, the two reached a custody arrangement of their six children, three of whom are adopted, though it appears to have since unraveled.

They are additionally embroiled in a separate legal battle stemming from the sale of the Tomb Raider star's share of Chateau Miraval, the southern French vineyard where the actors had their wedding.

There have also been shocking accusation of abuse against Brad, including an alleged assault on a private jet in 2016.