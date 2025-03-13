Has Brad Pitt found his happy ending after Angelina Jolie divorce?
Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt isn't letting his nasty divorce from Angelina Jolie stop his new romance with Ines de Ramon!
Following the finalization of Bragelina's divorce, the Oscar winner is said to be looking ahead with de Ramon, per People!
According to an insider, "Brad Pitt is happy that the divorce is behind him. Things are low-key for the family."
The Bullet Train star has been dating the jewelry designer since late 2022, following her split from Paul Weasley.
Though Pitt was embroiled in a messy divorce with the Maleficent actor, the tipster says that he is "happy" in his current relationship, adding that the couple is "in a great place."
The source concluded, "Life's good, no complaints."
Are wedding bells in the future for de Ramon and Pitt?
The 60-year-old is reportedly still on bad terms with his kids who have gone "no contact" with him. Jolie filed for divorce from her ex-husband in 2016 and leveled cheating and abuse allegations against him in their fiery legal battle.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL TRAN & MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP