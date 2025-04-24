Justin Bieber claps back at critics as insiders reveal Hailey's thoughts

Los Angeles, California - Justin and Hailey Bieber are remaining united amid the false rumors about their marriage and the pop star's recent behavior!

An insider has spilled the tea on where Justin and Hailey Bieber (r.) stand amid rumors that they're splitting up. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

A Bieber insider dished to People on Tuesday that the superstar couple is trying to "tune out" the gossip surrounding Justin's vulnerable posts and concerning behavior.

The tipster dished, "Justin is having fun, vibing out, and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponized against him."

Talk surrounding Justin's alleged drug problems heightened after he was captured smoking marijuana next to his younger brother Jaxon at Coachella last weekend.

The insider noted, "Justin's dad came into town to bring Jaxon to Coachella after he saw how much fun Justin and Hailey had the first weekend. Look on his socials, he had an amazing time. They're just tired of people turning everything into something bad."