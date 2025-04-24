Justin Bieber claps back at critics as insiders reveal Hailey's thoughts
Los Angeles, California - Justin and Hailey Bieber are remaining united amid the false rumors about their marriage and the pop star's recent behavior!
A Bieber insider dished to People on Tuesday that the superstar couple is trying to "tune out" the gossip surrounding Justin's vulnerable posts and concerning behavior.
The tipster dished, "Justin is having fun, vibing out, and yes, he smokes weed like everyone else. But everything he does is being weaponized against him."
Talk surrounding Justin's alleged drug problems heightened after he was captured smoking marijuana next to his younger brother Jaxon at Coachella last weekend.
The insider noted, "Justin's dad came into town to bring Jaxon to Coachella after he saw how much fun Justin and Hailey had the first weekend. Look on his socials, he had an amazing time. They're just tired of people turning everything into something bad."
Is Hailey Bieber really leaving Justin?
As for where the Rhode founder and her husband of seven years stand, the source maintained that Hailey is not "on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him."
The source says. "If anything, she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell."
But another tipster explained that the new mom is "genuinely scared for her hubby, sharing, "She's been in tears about his behavior lately."
They added, "Things have gotten bad quickly. She's genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin."
But on Thursday, the Yummy hitmaker attempted to squash t the concerns over his health and marriage in a new Instagram post.
"Honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy," he wrote. "It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame em."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch