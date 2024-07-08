Brad Pitt goes public with girlfriend Ines de Ramon in surprise appearance!

Silverstone, UK - After almost two years of keeping their relationship private, Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, took their love into the limelight at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Silverstone over the weekend.

Brad Pitt (r.) and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, took their love into the limelight at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Silverstone over the weekend. © IMAGO / Every Second Media

The couple was photographed walking through the crowd, holding hands and looking very much in love.

Pitt wore a white t-shirt, a striking bright yellow jacket, and matching light-colored pants, which he combined with aviator sunglasses and a bucket hat.

His girlfriend, who is 26 years his junior, remained rather reserved with her fashion and donned a casual light blue dress.

The 60-year-old Hollywood star has reportedly been dating de Ramon for two years, and before now, they kept their love affair a secret. It was only last year that the romance became more public.

In November 2023, an insider revealed that Pitt wanted to take the next step and has since introduced de Ramon as his new girlfriend.

The 34-year-old is the first official partner of Pitt's since his separation from actor Angelina Jolie in 2016. Though their divorce was finalized in 2019, the ex-couple are still locked in a bitter legal battle.