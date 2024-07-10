Why have Brad Pitt's kids reportedly gone "no contact" with him?

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt 's relationship with his adult children has been revealed, and it's a lot more problematic than previously believed!

Brad Pitt apparently has no contact with his adult kids amid his ongoing legal disputes with their mother. © BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP

Per PEOPLE, a confidant dished that the 60-year-old veteran star has "no contact" with his older kids and limited time with the younger ones.

The latest tea comes after Brad and Angelina Jolie's 18-year-old daughter Shiloh dropped "Pitt" from her last name.

The insider explained that the Oscar winner "has virtually no contact with the adult kids" and "his engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule."

Brad also shares twins Knox and Vivienne with the Tomb Raider star, but the tipster added that while the ex-couple's custody agreement allows visitation rights to their minor children, "Angelina has the kids most of the time."

Amid the exes' brutal legal disputes, it's been reported that the Fight Club star hasn't been as close with his kids, particularly Pax, who has publicly blasted Brad.