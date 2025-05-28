Brad Pitt breaks silence on Angelina Jolie divorce after eight-year legal war

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt has broken his silence on his contentious split from Angelina Jolie after eight intense years of fighting .

Brad Pitt made a rare comment about finalizing his divorce from Angelina Jolie (l.) after their messy eight-year legal battle. © Collage: IMAGO / Bestimage & ZUMA Press Wire

The 61-year-old F1 star was asked if he felt "relief" after settling his divorce from the Maleficent actor during his GQ interview published on Wednesday.

Brad dismissed the remark, explaining, "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."

The Fight Club actor also acknowledged that his personal life, or "some version of it," has "always been in the news" for 30 years.

Brad continued, "It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do."