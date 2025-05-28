Brad Pitt breaks silence on Angelina Jolie divorce after eight-year legal war
Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt has broken his silence on his contentious split from Angelina Jolie after eight intense years of fighting.
The 61-year-old F1 star was asked if he felt "relief" after settling his divorce from the Maleficent actor during his GQ interview published on Wednesday.
Brad dismissed the remark, explaining, "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally."
The Fight Club actor also acknowledged that his personal life, or "some version of it," has "always been in the news" for 30 years.
Brad continued, "It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do."
Brad Pitt reflects on personal struggles amid Angelina Jolie split
The Oscar-nominee explained, "So, it's always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don't know. I don't know."
Bragelina's marriage came to an end when Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016 after she claimed that her ex-husband was abusive to her and their six children on a private plane flight.
Brad has since moved on with Ines de Ramon, which he seemingly allued to in the interview.
"Mostly I feel pretty, my life is fairly contained," he concluded. "It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it's like this fly buzzing around a little bit."
