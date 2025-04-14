Britney Spears posts flurry of nude beach pics following latest reported breakup

Los Angeles, California - Despite a rollercoaster of personal losses and victories, pop star Britney Spears remains active on Instagram. Lately, she seems to have rediscovered her great love for posting nude pictures and videos .

In 2021, the years of legal guardianship by her father Jamie Spears finally came to an end.

In the months and years that followed, the singer celebrated her freedom on social media with a large number of nude photos.

After scaling back these kinds of posts for a while, Britney is now apparently getting back into the swing of things.

In the past few days alone, the 43-year-old has uploaded six posts to Instagram in which she can be seen virtually naked or at least only slightly clothed.

Previously, the former megastar had made a name for herself online with somewhat confusing posts, such as when she announced that she had married herself or claimed that she was five years old and going to kindergarten.

Following her divorce from Sam Asghari, her relationship with her ex-employee Paul Soliz also recently broke down. Now she seems to be recovering from all of this with a tropical vacation.

"Naked on the beach all day," she wrote on Friday with a photo showing her bare-chested with huge sunglasses on her face.

On the same day, she posted a picture and two videos showing her in a green and yellow bikini against a beachy backdrop.