Britney Spears sparks concern with bizarre accent in latest video

Britney Spears' latest Instagram post has fan worried for her health. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/@britneyspears & IMAGO / MediaPunch

On Sunday, the Toxic hitmaker dropped an odd video where she used a British accent while talking about her chipped nails.

Britney's signature blonde hair was tousled and she sported dark mascara as she said, "Like really little. So little it's weird but I have a little bitty pinky nail."

She continued, "I haven't had nails since I was in, like, the seventh grade. I'm, like, like, freaking out. They're really, really tiny, but still."

This isn't the first time the Womanizer singer shared a concerning post, but there was still some online discourse among fans over the video.

One user tweeted, "Britney Spears' video about her nails is actually frightening," while another user wrote that the post was "sad" and called the tone she used "babyish."