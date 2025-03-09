Britney Spears' open fireplace dance videos spark fan concern after past fire incidents

Los Angeles, California - Singer Britney Spears is raising eyebrows once again with her latest Instagram posts, featuring the singer dancing in front of an open fireplace.

Britney Spears' fans are concerned for her safety after the singer posted videos on Instagram dancing in front of her charred fireplace. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Saturday, the 43-year-old shared two videos of herself dancing in front of her fireplace.

In the clips, Britney seems happy and carefree as she struts in heels across the floor and plays with her loose blonde locks.

However, the videos have left some of her followers feeling uneasy, given her history with fire-related problems.

And while inspecting a bit closer, her fireplace mantle appears to be charred, though a fire extinguisher is seen right beside it.

Last year, the Gimme More artist opened up about a terrifying incident where her fireplace "blew up" in her face, singeing off her eyebrows and eyelashes.

Then there's the infamous 2020 incident where she reportedly burned down her home gym with candles, not to mention the viral videos of Britney dancing around with butcher knives in each hand.

Can you see why fans are a bit worried?