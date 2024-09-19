Britney Spears' ex defends her against online trolls: "not cool"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, slammed an Instagram influencer who trolled the pop star!
The 42-year-old hitmaker got backlash over her now-deleted post about Sabrina Carpenter's extraterrestrial kiss at the VMAs - but her ex-hubby still came to her defense.
Sam left a poignant comment under Michael Pavano's IG post, where he mocked Britney's reaction to the Espresso artist's performance.
The model disapprovingly wrote, "Not cool," with a thumbs-down emoji as others also bashed Pavano's clip in the comments.
Another user wrote, "You guys keep doing what media did for years! This is bullying!"
The Womanizer hitmaker said in the since-removed post that she was confused over why Sabrina smooched an alien on stage, but she still expressed admiration for the Short n' Sweet entertainer.
"This Sabrina girl, she said my name on the red carpet, and I thought that was kind of cool," Britney said. "Because I forget I'm famous sometimes, but that was kind of cool... She made me cool."
