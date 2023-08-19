Bronny James' basketball future gets boost as Shareef O'Neal issues update

Los Angeles, California - Amidst concerns about Bronny James ' basketball future following his cardiac arrest last month, there is still hope that the superstar might return to the court sooner rather than later!

Shareef O'Neal (r.) doesn't think Bronny James' cardiac arrest will "affect anything" when it comes to the 18-year-old's basketball goals. © Ethan Miller & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Shareef O'Neal, a fellow offspring of NBA royalty, provided a favorable update regarding Bronny James' health status.

When asked by a TMZ reporter whether he had recently spoken to Bronny and if the terrible incident had significantly changed the 18-year-old's goals, O'Neal responded: "He's good... I don't think it'll affect anything."

Having undergone open-heart surgery himself, the son of the legendary Shaquille O'Neal is familiar with Bronny's situation. Shareef successfully returned to basketball after making a full recovery.

Although the exact cause of Bronny's heart attack remains uncertain, earlier this month, both Bronny and his father, LeBron James, were seen at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, seeking to identify the specific issue.