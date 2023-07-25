Bronny James rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during practice

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James , r ising freshman college basketball player and son of NBA legend LeBron James , was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest during practice.

Bronny James (r.), son of NBA legend LeBron James, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest during practice. © Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Instagram/bronny

According to TMZ, four-star recruit Bronny James reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during a Trojans workout on Monday.

A 911 call came in at 9:26 AM from USC's Galen Center after the 18-year-old became unconscious.

Bronny is reportedly now out of the ICU and in stable condition.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a spokesman for the James family told the outlet.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details.