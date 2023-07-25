Bronny James rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during practice
Los Angeles, California - Bronny James, rising freshman college basketball player and son of NBA legend LeBron James, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest during practice.
According to TMZ, four-star recruit Bronny James reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest during a Trojans workout on Monday.
A 911 call came in at 9:26 AM from USC's Galen Center after the 18-year-old became unconscious.
Bronny is reportedly now out of the ICU and in stable condition.
"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a spokesman for the James family told the outlet.
"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."
Fans are eagerly awaiting more details.
Bronny James has just begun his college basketball career
In May, Bronny committed to USC over Ohio State and Oregon, in a decision that was highly anticipated.
During his senior season of high school basketball, the young NBA hopeful was a McDonald's All-American and has been projected to show up big for the Trojans on the court this year.
"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the family spokesprson added.
Cover photo: Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Instagram/bronny