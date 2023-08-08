Bronny James and LeBron James spotted in Minnesota as questions loom

Rochester, Minnesota - LeBron James and his son Bronny James traveled to Minnesota to explore additional medical care for the young USC basketball player following his unexpected cardiac arrest.

LeBron James (r.) and Bronny James traveled to Minnesota to explore additional medical care following the young athlete's unexpected cardiac arrest last month. © https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvSS77GMlGr/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cb24156e-8f92-44bb-86cc-0003aff21d44

The NBA legend and his rising star son arrived in Rochester over the weekend and were spotted at the Mayo Clinic, apparently searching for more insight into the circumstances surrounding the 18-year-old's alarming cardiac arrest during practice on July 24.

Bronny's future on the basketball court remains uncertain, as the aspiring NBA hopeful continues his rehabilitation journey.

The USC Trojan basketball player has not announced whether he will join USC as a freshman student-athlete this semester as originally planned, or take some more time after his health scare.

The USC hoops team is currently overseas in Greece without Bronny, preparing for a series of exhibition games later this month.

The basketball world has continued its chatter concerning Bronny – most notably whether the young star will play again.