Bronny James and LeBron James spotted in Minnesota as questions loom
Rochester, Minnesota - LeBron James and his son Bronny James traveled to Minnesota to explore additional medical care for the young USC basketball player following his unexpected cardiac arrest.
The NBA legend and his rising star son arrived in Rochester over the weekend and were spotted at the Mayo Clinic, apparently searching for more insight into the circumstances surrounding the 18-year-old's alarming cardiac arrest during practice on July 24.
Bronny's future on the basketball court remains uncertain, as the aspiring NBA hopeful continues his rehabilitation journey.
The USC Trojan basketball player has not announced whether he will join USC as a freshman student-athlete this semester as originally planned, or take some more time after his health scare.
The USC hoops team is currently overseas in Greece without Bronny, preparing for a series of exhibition games later this month.
The basketball world has continued its chatter concerning Bronny – most notably whether the young star will play again.
What is Bronny James' health status?
Bronny James seems to be making strides in his recovery so far.
Following his stay in the ICU, he was seen walking on his own during a family outing and even displayed his piano skills in a heartfelt Instagram video posted by his father.
The James Family has thanked fans for their "love and prayers."
"Everyone doing great," LeBron posted last month.
In May, Bronny James made a commitment to play basketball for the USC Trojans after establishing himself as one of the country's premier recruits in high school basketball.
