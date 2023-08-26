Bronny James' family reveals likely cause of cardiac arrest

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James ' teenage son Bronny James ' cardiac arrest last month was likely caused by a congenital heart defect, the family said in a statement on Friday.

Bronny James (18) collapsed on court while training with his University of Southern California basketball teammates Los Angeles.



He was rushed to hospital but was discharged a few days later.

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center... the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified."

"It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," said the statement.

"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy," the statement concluded.