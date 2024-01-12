Is Bronny James about to have his breakout basketball performance?

Los Angeles, California - Has the door just opened for Bronny James to make huge impact for USC hoops?

Bronny James could soon step up on the court, and make a huge impact for USC basketball. © MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday night, USC basketball faced a setback as Isaiah Colliers suffered a hand injury against Washington State. While his specific diagnosis has not been revealed, the Trojans estimate he will be sidelined for 4 to 6 weeks.

Colliers, the team's second-highest scorer and leader in assists, will undoubtedly leave a significant void for USC on the court.

Yet in the upcoming crucial conference matchups, the absence of Colliers opens the door for another talented guard, Bronny James, to step up.

Despite a slow start to the season following a cardiac arrest over the summer, Bronny has been gradually returning to elite form on the court.

While he has only scored double-digit points in two of the eight games he's played in, the son of NBA legend LeBron James has been averaging 16.9 minutes and can be the perfect substitute to boost the team's performance in Colliers' place.

The question now is whether head coach Andy Enfield will give Bronny more playing time on the court and allow him to rise to the occasion for USC.