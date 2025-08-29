Bruce Willis' wife shares sad update as dementia battle continues

Los Angeles, California - Two years after his dementia diagnosis became public, Hollywood star Bruce Willis is no longer living at home with his family.

Emma Heming (r.) and Bruce Willis have been married since 2009. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The news was shared by the 70-year-old wife, Emma Heming, during the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, per People.

The 47-year-old model admitted that having Bruce live in a separate home was "one of the hardest decisions I've had to make."

Still, she knew that the living arrangement – which allows Bruce to have around-the-clock care – was the right choice.

"I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," she said. "He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, share two children: 13-year-old Mabel and 11-year-old Evelyn.

Emma explained that the decision came about when she realized noise was aggravating the Pulp Fiction actor's condition, so she stopped hosting playdates for their daughters.

"I isolated our whole family, and that was by design," she said. "That was a hard time."

Though he's in his own space, Bruce is not far removed from his family: his wife comes by for breakfast and again at night every day.