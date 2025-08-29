Bruce Willis' wife shares sad update as dementia battle continues
Los Angeles, California - Two years after his dementia diagnosis became public, Hollywood star Bruce Willis is no longer living at home with his family.
The news was shared by the 70-year-old wife, Emma Heming, during the ABC special Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, per People.
The 47-year-old model admitted that having Bruce live in a separate home was "one of the hardest decisions I've had to make."
Still, she knew that the living arrangement – which allows Bruce to have around-the-clock care – was the right choice.
"I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," she said. "He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."
The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, share two children: 13-year-old Mabel and 11-year-old Evelyn.
Emma explained that the decision came about when she realized noise was aggravating the Pulp Fiction actor's condition, so she stopped hosting playdates for their daughters.
"I isolated our whole family, and that was by design," she said. "That was a hard time."
Though he's in his own space, Bruce is not far removed from his family: his wife comes by for breakfast and again at night every day.
Wife Emma and daughters visit Bruce Willis as often as they can
"We're there a lot," Emma explained. "It's our second home, so the girls have their things there."
She went on to describe the home as a place "filled with love and warmth and care and laughter."
"It's been beautiful to see that, to see how many of Bruce's friends continue to show up for him, you know, they bring in life and fun," Emma added.
According to Emma, Bruce is "very mobile" and "healthy" but his condition – frontotemporal dementia – is taking a toll on his brain function.
"The language is going, and, you know, we've learned to adapt," she said. "And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different, a different way."
Cover photo: Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP