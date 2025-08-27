Bruce Willis' wife Emma tears up as she shares update on his dementia struggles

Los Angeles, California - Emma Heming, the wife of Bruce Willis, has opened up about the Hollywood star 's battle with dementia in an emotional new interview.

Emma Heming (r.) shared that Bruce Willis is healthy "overall," but his brain is "failing" amid his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Speaking with Diane Sawyer in an ABC News interview, Heming explained, "Bruce is in really great health overall, you know. It's just his brain that is failing him."

When asked whether there are days when her husband is like he used to be, she said, "Not days, but we get moments."

The 47-year-old shared that one of those moments is when Bruce laughs, explaining, "He has such a hearty laugh. And, you know, sometimes you'll see that twinkle in his eye, or that smirk, and, you know, I just get, like, transported."

However, these moments quickly pass again.

"It's hard," she said through tears. "But I'm grateful. I'm grateful that my husband is still very much here."

In 2022, the family announced that the 70-year-old would be retiring from acting due to illness.

He was initially said to be suffering from aphasia, which impaired his cognitive abilities. A more precise diagnosis followed in 2023: frontotemporal dementia, in which nerve cells in the frontal and temporal areas of the brain break down first.

This is a rare, rapidly progressing, and incurable disease.

Bruce has been married to the British-born model since 2009, and they share two daughters. He also has three adult daughters – Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah – from his first marriage to actor Demi Moore.