Bruce Willis celebrates 70th birthday as family shares peek at emotional day

Los Angeles, California - Film legend Bruce Willis celebrated his 70th birthday with his family and close friends, who shared several photos to honor the star 's special day.

Bruce Willis was celebrated by his wife, ex-wife, and daughters in several sweet birthday tributes. © Screenshot/Instagram/@demimoore

On Wednesday, the actor celebrated with the people closest to him, including ex-wife Demi Moore and, of course, their three daughters, Rumer (36), Scout (33), and Tallulah (31).

Demi gave a few insights into the life of the Die Hard star in a post shared via Instagram.

"Happy birthday, BW! We love you," the 62-year-old Substance star wrote.

The sweet post included a number of snaps with Bruce and their children, as well as one of the ex-spouses sharing a hug.

Scout took to her own page to admit she "cried a lot" on her dad's big day.

"Grief it's the price I pay to get to feel this depth of love and would never give my grief away," she wrote in a lengthy caption.

Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming-Willis, was, of course, not to be left out of the celebrations, and she sent a touching message to his fans in honor of his birthday.