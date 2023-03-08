Cara Delevingne gets real about addiction and facing what she was "very scared of" head on

Los Angeles, California - Cara Delevingne has addressed her addiction struggles and what led to her to finally get help.

Cara Delevingne got honest about her past bizarre behavior and addiction struggles in a new interview with Vogue. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 30-year-old English model and actor is the focus of Vogue's April issue and during her candid chat with the outlet, she revealed that she's entered a 12-step program and has been sober for four months.

Delevingne explained that she got a wake-up call after seeing disturbing paparazzi pics of herself, which caused many fans to voice their concerns for her wellbeing.

"It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, 'Okay, I don't look well,'" she told the magazine.

"You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."

Some of the snaps the model was referring to were of her bizarre moment with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where she was accused of harassing the rapper with her erratic behavior throughout the night.

Yet, the Suicide Squad star also dished that she realized she needed "long-term treatment" after believing that she would end up "dead, or, like, doing something really, really stupid."

"Treatment was the best thing. It was always something I was very scared of, but I think I needed that community. I needed that support group."

The supermodel, who previously dated Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and sparked romance rumors with Paris Jackson, added that she prefers the term "healing" over "recovery" because it is something she is "constantly doing."