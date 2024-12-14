Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! These A-list celebs are going wild for animal prints and furs

Celebs like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian have been going wild for animal prints and furs as one of this season's hottest fashion trends!

Los Angeles, California - Celebs have been going wild for animal prints and furs as one of this season's hottest fashion trends!

A-listers like Beyoncé (c.), Jennifer Lopez (l.), and Kim Kardashian (r.) have been rocking bold animal print patterns on the regular this season. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo, @beyonce, & @kimkardashian This winter has seen a resurgence of the glam fur-lined mob wife vibes that were all the rage last year. Now the fad has extended over to wild animal prints as well, with A-listers like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Kim Kardashian rocking the bold patterns on the regular. If you need help styling the trend for yourself, maybe some examples from these stars can help! Here are some of the celebs that have jumped on the animal prints and fur bandwagon, and how they styled them to perfection.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has taken to using furs, leather, and animal prints in her high-glam and more polished outfits as a way to still exude power and fun while exerting her boss babe persona. © Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo Jennifer Lopez is out there getting her groove back after her messy divorce from actor Ben Affleck. And what better way to regain her confidence than wild and free animal prints? J.Lo has taken to using furs, leather, and animal prints in her high-glam and more polished outfits as a way to still exude power and fun while exerting her boss babe persona. Take a leaf out of Jen's style book and use animal prints to liven up what might otherwise be a more basic look.

The Kardashian-Jenners

Khloé Kardashian, her daughter True, momager Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all getting in on the animal print trend! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian & @khloekardashian The Kardashian clan has been embracing animal print in full force, with Khloé Kardashian, her daughter True, and family momager Kris Jenner all matching in wild leopard prints for a Thanksgiving Insta post. Meanwhile, Kim and her big sis Kourtney Kardashian suited up in similar skin-tight animal print fits for the DOLCE&GABBANA x SKIMS collab, thus squashing the sisters' longstanding D&G feud once and for all. In a lookbook pic for the campaign, the SKIMS mogul rocked head-to-toe leopard print – even her sunglasses were emblazoned with the pattern! The American Horror Story actor also donned a few more gorgeous fluffy fur coats for another recent campaign, the SKKN Holiday Collection. If you're a maximalist, consider the Kar-Jenners' monochrome animal print style!

Beyoncé

Besides her Cowboy Carter leather and fur looks, Beyoncé recently donned an unforgettably chic zebra bodysuit as well as a snake-print mini skirt and calf-length boot combo. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce Bey's Western turn in Cowboy Carter evidently inspired her to go wild for leather and fur, mainstays of the Country Western look. Beyond this, however, the TEXAS HOLD 'EM singer has also donned an unforgettably chic zebra bodysuit recently as well as a snake-print mini skirt and calf-length boot combo. Like J.Lo, the star has taken to matching the pattern seen on her boots with the bold animal print in her main outfit. This is a clever way to tie together elements of the outfit and exude a cheeky theatrical style.