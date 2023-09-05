Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion break the internet with "WAP 2.0" announcement!
Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sent fans wild by announcing their first joint project since their raunchy smash hit WAP came out in 2020!
Cardi promised us some big news and she wasn't kidding: her second collab with Megan Thee Stallion is set to drop on Friday, September 8.
The last time the two artists worked together was on 2020's biggest hit, WAP – now, a new track called Bongos will serve as a follow-up!
Both stars announced the exciting news by posting some very colorful cover art, features Cardi and Megan in coordinating blue and purple one-pieces, high heels, with multicolored playful curls, and lollipops.
Over seven million X and Instagram users have liked their combined posts and celebrated the duo's announcement.
The internet is here for WAP 2.0!
Many have already dubbed Bongos "WAP 2.0," with expectations sky-high.
Cardi's comments section on Insta is full of flame emojis, and Megan Thee Stallion pitched in with three drooling emojis.
The only question is: will Bongos be as hard-hitting and chart-topping as WAP?
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's new track can be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music ahead of the Friday release.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B