Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion break the internet with "WAP 2.0" announcement!

Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sent fans wild by announcing their first joint project since their raunchy smash hit WAP came out in 2020!

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion announce first collab since WAP. The single Bongos drops on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

Cardi promised us some big news and she wasn't kidding: her second collab with Megan Thee Stallion is set to drop on Friday, September 8.

The last time the two artists worked together was on 2020's biggest hit, WAP – now, a new track called Bongos will serve as a follow-up!

Both stars announced the exciting news by posting some very colorful cover art, features Cardi and Megan in coordinating blue and purple one-pieces, high heels, with multicolored playful curls, and lollipops.

Over seven million X and Instagram users have liked their combined posts and celebrated the duo's announcement.