Cardi B and Offset get down and dirty to ring in New Year's together – but there's a catch
Miami, Florida - Cardi B and Offset's New Year's antics have sparked rumors the two are back together. But the WAP rapper said she and Offset are still separated, despite getting down and dirty clubbing on New Year's Eve.
Both Cardi B and Offset were in Miami for work on New Year's Eve – at the very same venue, in fact.
The Fontainbleau Miami Beach saw Cardi performing at poolside on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, while Offset took to LIV.
It certainly made a New Year's rendezvous for the estranged couple easy. As TMZ and other outlets reported, Cardi took to social media to even say she and Offset had sex on New Year's Eve and that they were "vibing."
The estranged couple was spotted partying at a strip club. A clip showing Cardi B and Offset dancing and throwing money around is making the rounds online.
Are Cardi B and Offset still separated?
Even though Cardi B and Offset kicked off 2024 a seemingly happy couple, Cardi says the rappers haven't made amends. The Bongos artist even claimed the New Year's Eve outing was a group event.
Last month, Cardi B announced her bombshell split from her husband, later saying she's "been single for a minute now" and that she hoped to start 2024 "fresh" and "open."
On Instagram, Offset rang in the New Year by posting six performance pics and writing, "Happy New Years 2024 more success more blessings more life!!!!!"
The rappers' marriage has always been tumultuous, so who knows what 2024 holds.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Offset & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B