Cardi B and Offset get down and dirty to ring in New Year's together – but there's a catch

Miami, Florida - Cardi B and Offset's New Year's antics have sparked rumors the two are back together. But the WAP rapper said she and Offset are still separated, despite getting down and dirty clubbing on New Year's Eve.

Cardi B (r.) said she and husband Offset were vibing on New Year's Eve, but denies they are back together. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Offset & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

Both Cardi B and Offset were in Miami for work on New Year's Eve – at the very same venue, in fact.

The Fontainbleau Miami Beach saw Cardi performing at poolside on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, while Offset took to LIV.

It certainly made a New Year's rendezvous for the estranged couple easy. As TMZ and other outlets reported, Cardi took to social media to even say she and Offset had sex on New Year's Eve and that they were "vibing."

The estranged couple was spotted partying at a strip club. A clip showing Cardi B and Offset dancing and throwing money around is making the rounds online.