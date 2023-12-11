Cardi B drops breakup bombshell with shocking Offset announcement!

Cardi B announced in an Instagram Live session that she and her husband Offset were no longer together. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Cardi took left fans gobsmacked late Sunday night by breaking the news of her split from hubby Offset out of nowhere!

"I've been single for a minute now," she said on the stream. "But I've been afraid to like...I just don't know like how to like tell the world. I feel like today has been a sign."

This decision doesn't seem to have anything to do with recent rumors that Offset was of sleeping with rapper Chrisean Rock, which Cardi said she didn't believe.

The breakup looks like it has been in the works for a while, with the Bongos artist pointing out that the signs have been there all along.



"I don't know if you guys been getting clues from my Lives, my music, or my stories, or my 'unfollowing,'" Cardi said, referring to the fact she and Offset recently stopped following each other on Instagram.