Cardi B posts cryptic messages as she and Offset hit unfollow: "I'm tired"

Los Angeles, California - Rappers Cardi B and Offset's relationship might be in trouble, as the two artists are no longer following each other on Instagram. Plus, Cardi B posted some cryptic messages that are leaving fans guessing.

Rappers Cardi B and Offset's relationship might be in trouble. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Are Cardi B and Offset going to call it quits?

On Monday, Cardi took to her Instagram story to post some vague messages.

"You know when you just out grow relationships," she wrote on one slide.

She followed it with another post, writing, "I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."

Though it's unclear if the Bodak Yellow rapper is talking about her rocky relationship with her husband Offset, he was noticeably absent at her runway debut over the weekend for Balenciaga’s fall 2024 show in Los Angeles.

Offset, appeared to respond to Cardi's posts in his own Insta story by sharing a snippet of Al Pacino’s Scarface character, which read, "Hey, f**k you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!"

As of Monday, multiple outlets reported the rappers are also no longer following each other on Instagram, which could spell trouble for the pair.