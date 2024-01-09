Cardi B and Offset were the victims of swatting, newly released footage shows!

Atlanta, Georgia - A bogus call sends the cops to Cardi B and Offset's door, a new report revealed, in yet another instance of the dangerous phenomenon of swatting.

Cardi B and Offset were swatted after someone put in a fake 911 call åt their Georgia address. © Collage: screenshots/Instagram/ Cardi B

In August 2023, local police responded to a false report that a "female was shot" at Cardi B and Offset's home in the Atlanta, Georgia suburb of Sandy Springs.

As per police body camera footage recently obtained by TMZ, the officers responded in full force. One officer even seems to think it was the WAP rapper herself who had been shot.

The footage shows armed officers in bulletproof vests making their way onto the property, where they are greeted in the rapper's driveway by Derrick Celphus, Offset's uncle.

Celphus explains he was house-sitting for the now estranged couple and had been playing a video game.

He had been contacted by a neighbor who checked on him after rumors of a possible shooting at the house spread.