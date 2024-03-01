Cardi B breaks the internet with Like What as fans rave over latest single!

Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B 's new single Like What is out and there's even a music video, directed by her estranged hubby Offset, to go with!

Cardi B's back with Like What and her ex, Offset directed the music video. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

The wait is over!

Cardi B released her new track, Like What, on Friday and there's so much to talk about – not least of all a sample from Missy Elliot's 1999 song She's a B****.

Aside from some scorching lyrics in the verses, there's also a catchy chorus features the lines Cardi teased earlier this week: "Look, I ain't even got dressed/Any L that I took, come after YS!"

Then there's the music video, in which the rapper slings her lines in three revealing high-fashion looks.

Surprisingly, her estranged hubby, Offset, directed the clip.