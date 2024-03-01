Cardi B breaks the internet with Like What as fans rave over latest single!
Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B's new single Like What is out and there's even a music video, directed by her estranged hubby Offset, to go with!
The wait is over!
Cardi B released her new track, Like What, on Friday and there's so much to talk about – not least of all a sample from Missy Elliot's 1999 song She's a B****.
Aside from some scorching lyrics in the verses, there's also a catchy chorus features the lines Cardi teased earlier this week: "Look, I ain't even got dressed/Any L that I took, come after YS!"
Then there's the music video, in which the rapper slings her lines in three revealing high-fashion looks.
Surprisingly, her estranged hubby, Offset, directed the clip.
Cardi's Like What is trending
#LikeWhat took less than a couple of hours to start trending hard on X Friday morning.
Fans love the looks, the bars, and the sample, as well as Offset's own part in the project.
"The Missy sample did it for me. Cardi, you ate HANDS DOWN!! The visual, the lyrics everything," one user wrote.
"Cardi really out here serving looks and vibes like its nobodys business," another said, praising the star's look.
All in all, this is the way to drum up even more excitement for a long-awaited second album!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B