Cardi B teases new music on Instagram!

Atlanta, Georgia - The wait for new Cardi B music may finally be coming to an end, as the rapper has teased seven seconds of a never-before-heard song on her Instagram story!

Cardi B took to her Instagram story Tuesday night and reshared a fan post with a spicy taste of an upcoming song.

"I ain't even got dressed / Any L that I took come after YS / Oh man, oh man, oh man, oh man," Cardi exclaims in the new track.

The teaser that Cardi reshared comes from the fan account CardiAllAccess.

"After the anonymous tip, we believe we may have located Cardi B.," the fan wrote on X along with the fiery snip bit and added, "Check in tomorrow for a special update."

Users were thrilled, writing things like "We ready" and "OMG" in the comments.

Could this mean more Cardi B news or potentially even a record release date is on its way?