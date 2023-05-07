Cardi B confesses her new album "is coming!"

Atlanta, Georgia - Cardi B just spilled some new album tea in a short-lived Instagram live, and music fans are understandably intrigued!

Cardi B took to Instagram live to give her fans an update about new music and her upcoming album. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

It's been a hot minute since the Bronx native dropped a new album, let alone a new single.

But it seems the rapper is gearing up for a release in the coming months!

On Sunday, Cardi went live on her Insta page, where she opened up about impending releases.

"You gotta come listen to my single!" she excitingly quips in the IG live. "I know, I know, I know I been frontin', but it's because my mind has been going crazy b**ch, 'cause you know, I be everywhere."



Then, the WAP artist shifts gears, telling viewers: "S**t, so about this album. This album is coming, OK," Cardi exclaims before dipping out with a simple, "Bye! I'll talk to y'all later. Thank you."

One day prior to Cardi giving her fans an update about her forthcoming album, Minaj hinted at having a tour in the works, which led fans to believe she'll be releasing her long awaited fifth studio album this year.