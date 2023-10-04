Cardi B delights TikTok with her "Cardi-Rita"

Rapper Cardi B shared a TikTok clip of her mixing up a cocktail she calls the "Card-Rita" and the Internet went wild. Are you ready to try one?

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - The internet loves when the Privacy rapper cooks! Cardi B shared a clip of her mixing up a cocktail she calls the "Card-Rita," and TikTok went wild.

Cardi B loves a refreshing and sweet cocktail like the drink she calls the "Cardi-Rita."  © Bertrand GUAY / AFP

On Tuesday Cardi B posted a clip from her Now Serving collaboration with Vogue magazine on TikTok.

The adorable video shows Cardi whipping up a "Cardi-Rita" while rocking a racy black plunging sweater dress.

In the clip, the Bongos rapper admitted that her favorite drinks are "refreshing, sweet, and tropical." She also shared that she'd had a long day, so she was gonna pour her favorite tequila.

According to Cardi, the only difference between a Cardi-Rita and a margarita is that she made it!

TikTok is living for Cardi B's Cardi-Rita

TikTokers can't help but gush over Cardi B's Cardi-Rita concoction – and the artists' lovable silliness – in her latest clip. The cute video boasts over 1.5 million views.

Commenters dubbed the Bongos artist's laugh "contagious," writing that they love her vibes. More than a few begged the Bodak Yellow artist to do a whole cooking series.

Making a Cardi-Rita is easy, per the clip. All you need is a blender of ice, tequila, a "razzle-dazzle" of orange liquor, lime juice, and coconut cream. Then you blend it up and top your drink with Cardi's lime-flavored Whipshots.

Though measurements appear unimportant, the video has the internet thirsty.

Cover photo: Bertrand GUAY / AFP

