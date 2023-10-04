Cardi B delights TikTok with her "Cardi-Rita"
Los Angeles, California - The internet loves when the Privacy rapper cooks! Cardi B shared a clip of her mixing up a cocktail she calls the "Card-Rita," and TikTok went wild.
On Tuesday Cardi B posted a clip from her Now Serving collaboration with Vogue magazine on TikTok.
The adorable video shows Cardi whipping up a "Cardi-Rita" while rocking a racy black plunging sweater dress.
In the clip, the Bongos rapper admitted that her favorite drinks are "refreshing, sweet, and tropical." She also shared that she'd had a long day, so she was gonna pour her favorite tequila.
According to Cardi, the only difference between a Cardi-Rita and a margarita is that she made it!
TikTok is living for Cardi B's Cardi-Rita
TikTokers can't help but gush over Cardi B's Cardi-Rita concoction – and the artists' lovable silliness – in her latest clip. The cute video boasts over 1.5 million views.
Commenters dubbed the Bongos artist's laugh "contagious," writing that they love her vibes. More than a few begged the Bodak Yellow artist to do a whole cooking series.
Making a Cardi-Rita is easy, per the clip. All you need is a blender of ice, tequila, a "razzle-dazzle" of orange liquor, lime juice, and coconut cream. Then you blend it up and top your drink with Cardi's lime-flavored Whipshots.
Though measurements appear unimportant, the video has the internet thirsty.
Cover photo: Bertrand GUAY / AFP