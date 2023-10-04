Cardi B delights TikTok with her "Cardi-Rita"

Los Angeles, California - The internet loves when the Privacy rapper cooks! Cardi B shared a clip of her mixing up a cocktail she calls the "Card-Rita," and TikTok went wild.

Cardi B loves a refreshing and sweet cocktail like the drink she calls the "Cardi-Rita." © Bertrand GUAY / AFP

On Tuesday Cardi B posted a clip from her Now Serving collaboration with Vogue magazine on TikTok.

The adorable video shows Cardi whipping up a "Cardi-Rita" while rocking a racy black plunging sweater dress.

In the clip, the Bongos rapper admitted that her favorite drinks are "refreshing, sweet, and tropical." She also shared that she'd had a long day, so she was gonna pour her favorite tequila.

According to Cardi, the only difference between a Cardi-Rita and a margarita is that she made it!