Cardi B shakes her bongos on top of a car at chaotic NYC pop-up for Am I The Drama?

By Elyse Johnson

New York, New York - Cardi B brought glory to her hometown of New York City with a pop-up in honor of Am I The Drama?

There was dancing – even some twerking! – when the WAP rapper held a chaotic "Bodega Baddie" pop-up event in front of the Cloud Deli on West 159th Street.

Hundreds of fans flocked to Cardi's childhood neighborhood, Washington Heights, and were treated to 200 sandwiches and nearly 300 drinks.

The superstar was dressed in a gray sweater vest over a white shirt and blue knee-high skirt, which showed off her bongos as Cardi was filmed twerking on top of a black SUV.

"It was a lot of people inside the store. Everyone was dancing in the street," deli worker Hameed Al Halimi told The New York Post.

"It's a beautiful day because Cardi B came in the store!"

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker's rollout for her sophomore album has been a series of non-stop wild and hilarious stunts, from her cheeky promo images to hilariously selling the LP on a New York subway!

The Grammy-winner briefly paused her album rollout for a fashionable mom-daughter date with her lookalike daughter Kulture at NYFW this weekend – but now she's back to that album PR grind, and we're here for it.

