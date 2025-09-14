Cardi B shakes her bongos on top of a car at chaotic NYC pop-up for Am I The Drama?

New York, New York - Cardi B brought glory to her hometown of New York City with a pop-up in honor of Am I The Drama?

Cardi B treated fans to sandwiches and twerking at a pop-up event in Washington Heights for her album, Am I The Drama? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib

There was dancing – even some twerking! – when the WAP rapper held a chaotic "Bodega Baddie" pop-up event in front of the Cloud Deli on West 159th Street.

Hundreds of fans flocked to Cardi's childhood neighborhood, Washington Heights, and were treated to 200 sandwiches and nearly 300 drinks.

The superstar was dressed in a gray sweater vest over a white shirt and blue knee-high skirt, which showed off her bongos as Cardi was filmed twerking on top of a black SUV.

"It was a lot of people inside the store. Everyone was dancing in the street," deli worker Hameed Al Halimi told The New York Post.

"It's a beautiful day because Cardi B came in the store!"