Cardi B drops subtle response to rumor of reconciliation with Offset
New York, New York - Cardi B pretty much confirmed that she's really done with her hubby by liking a post denying that a reconciliation with Offset was on the cards.
It all started on Wednesday, when Thee Pop Feed suggested on X that Cardi and Offset were back on after spending the holiday together and going to a Travis Scott concert in New Jersey.
In response, one user commented with a clip from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, which says: "You just made that up!"
Cardi herself quickly liked the comment, signaling that her marriage is well and truly over.
Although she and Offset really did celebrate Christmas together, the Bongos rapper is still single.
Cardi B confirms end of six-year marriage
Earlier this month, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to reveal that she and Offset were separated for a while, saying she'd "been single for a minute now."
The two share two children, five-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave. After getting hitched in 2017, the former couple have had a fair share of romantic ups and downs.
But despite their marital troubles, the two have continuously supported each other's work and collaborated.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Offset & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B