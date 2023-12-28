Cardi B drops subtle response to rumor of reconciliation with Offset

New York, New York - Cardi B pretty much confirmed that she's really done with her hubby by liking a post denying that a reconciliation with Offset was on the cards.

Rapper Cardi B pretty much confirmed that she and Offset aren't back together by liking a comment on X. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Offset & Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

It all started on Wednesday, when Thee Pop Feed suggested on X that Cardi and Offset were back on after spending the holiday together and going to a Travis Scott concert in New Jersey.

In response, one user commented with a clip from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, which says: "You just made that up!"

Cardi herself quickly liked the comment, signaling that her marriage is well and truly over.

Although she and Offset really did celebrate Christmas together, the Bongos rapper is still single.