Cardi B gets a tongue piercing on Instagram Live in dramatic video

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B celebrated her 31 birthday by getting a new piercing on Instagram live with thousands watching. Wondering why? She joked that she's in her quarter life crisis!

Cardi B was scared to get her tongue pierced but decided to do it on Instagram live. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ Cardi B

Cardi went all out for her birthday and rocked a sexy red lacy look, as shown in her now-viral Instagram post.

Just a few hours after sharing pics from her sultry birthday get-up, the fierce rapper was back on Instagram – and this time she was Live!

Cardi took fans and followers with her as she went to get her tongue pierced, again.

The body piercer noticed that Cardi had gotten her tongue pierced twice before.

Despite her experience, the Bongos artist was squeamish and kept asking for breaks during the process that the artist said would only take about three seconds.