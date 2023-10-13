Cardi B gets a tongue piercing on Instagram Live in dramatic video
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B celebrated her 31 birthday by getting a new piercing on Instagram live with thousands watching. Wondering why? She joked that she's in her quarter life crisis!
Cardi went all out for her birthday and rocked a sexy red lacy look, as shown in her now-viral Instagram post.
Just a few hours after sharing pics from her sultry birthday get-up, the fierce rapper was back on Instagram – and this time she was Live!
Cardi took fans and followers with her as she went to get her tongue pierced, again.
The body piercer noticed that Cardi had gotten her tongue pierced twice before.
Despite her experience, the Bongos artist was squeamish and kept asking for breaks during the process that the artist said would only take about three seconds.
Cardi B struggles through while thousands watched her get her tongue pierced
To pump herself up for the tongue piercing, Cardi B sang bits of rap and rock songs while saying how much she hates pain.
She kept apologizing for needing breaks and wasting the piercer's time.
"Why am I doing this," she asked out loud, before sarcastically cackling and saying, "I'm going through a quarter-life crisis."
"F*** being nice to me, just do it," Cardi then continued, steeling herself.
Almost 40,000 Instagram users were tuned in as the piercing artist poked a hole through Cardi's tongue and the Bodak rapper screamed hysterically.
"B***h, I'm shook," she announced, before asking for ice.
Cardi B will surely show off her new tongue piercing with a selfie or two soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ Cardi B