Cardi B gets hit with battery report after Las Vegas mic toss

Las Vegas, Nevada - Oop! Cardi B has been named as a suspect in a new report filed by the woman she hurled her microphone at over the weekend.

Cardi B may be facing some charges after she was seen throwing her mic at a fan that threw liquid on her during the rapper's recent concert. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old Bodak Yellow rapper has been named in a battery report filed with Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The news follows a viral video of Cardi throwing her mic at a female audience member in retaliation for the woman throwing what appeared to be a drink at her while she was on stage.

Per the outlet, the unnamed woman told cops in the filing that she was struck by an item thrown at her from the stage, referring to the microphone the musician threw at her.

In the clip that made waves on social media, the I Like It artist stopped her performance after a woman tossed liquid at her, leading her to angrily toss her mic at the concertgoer.

Reportedly, the mic also hit another woman who was standing next to the perpetrator that was escorted out by Cardi's security detail.