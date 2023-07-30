Cardi B, the target of a thrown liquid, retaliates by throwing mic at concertgoer

Las Vegas, Nevada - An eye for an eye, and a hurled microphone for a thrown drink.

Cardi B threw her mic at a concertgoer in Las Vegas after the person apparently threw a drink at her. © DAI KUROKAWA / AFP

When a concertgoer threw a liquid at Cardi B, the American rap star did not hesitate: she immediately threw her mic at the offending person, according to videos circulating Sunday on social media.



The incident, at a concert in Las Vegas, made the influential rapper just the latest performer to suffer such an attack.

Recently, pop star Bebe Rexha was struck in the head by a cell phone thrown by a New York concertgoer, and reportedly required stitches. And in London, someone threw a bag containing the ashes of her own mother at superstar Pink, according to media reports.

Cardi B, in a bright orange floor-length dress, was singing near the front of a stage in Las Vegas when someone, apparently a woman, threw the contents of a tall plastic cup in her direction.

Visibly shocked but only for a second, the New York-born rapper turned and hurled her microphone at the person while cursing her out, as members of her security team jumped into the audience.