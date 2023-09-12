Cardi B kicks off the Bongos dance challenge with a viral TikTok!
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B rocked TikTokers world by posting a clip of what might be the latest TikTok dance trend, inspired by her new song featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Bongos!
Cardi B is getting down to the craze her latest single has inspired.
On Monday, the rapper posted a TikTok of her hopping on the Bongos hype train!
"Dance my head OFF! Bong !" she wrote in the caption, which features a dance that's simply designed to go viral.
More accurately, she danced her hat off – as she gets down to the hard-hitting moves, the Privacy artist loses her cute bubble gum pink beanie.
TikTok was all about Card doing the Bongos' choreography, with the clip boasting a whopping four million views and counting.
"I feel like this will be a dance challenge Ima see on my fyp and cardi kicked it off first," one TikToker wrote.
Ever since Cardi's second-ever collab with Megan Thee Stallion dropped Friday, social media users have been doing the moves. Even Lizzo joined in the fun, so expect to see plenty more of this dance on your timelines and feeds!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/Cardi B