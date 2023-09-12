Cardi B kicks off the Bongos dance challenge with a viral TikTok!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B rocked TikTokers world by posting a clip of what might be the latest TikTok dance trend, inspired by her new song featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Bongos!

Cardi B showcased the Bongos dance that might soon take over TikTok! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/Cardi B

Cardi B is getting down to the craze her latest single has inspired.

On Monday, the rapper posted a TikTok of her hopping on the Bongos hype train!

"Dance my head OFF! Bong !" she wrote in the caption, which features a dance that's simply designed to go viral.

More accurately, she danced her hat off – as she gets down to the hard-hitting moves, the Privacy artist loses her cute bubble gum pink beanie.

TikTok was all about Card doing the Bongos' choreography, with the clip boasting a whopping four million views and counting.

"I feel like this will be a dance challenge Ima see on my fyp and cardi kicked it off first," one TikToker wrote.