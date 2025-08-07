Cardi B's ex Offset throws shade at her boyfriend Stefon Diggs: "It's like the unseasoned version"

Cardi B's (r.) ex, Offset (l.), made a sly dig towards Stefon Diggs (c.) after the couple slammed split rumors. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On The Joe Budden Podcast, the Migos member was asked by the hosts if he thinks he'd be more hurt if a partner cheated "up or down."

Per Offset, no woman he's ever been with has upgraded after their relationship, adding, "Every situation I've ever seen go on, it's like the unseasoned version, I'm dead serious."

The Walk It Like I Talk It hitmaker also shared his thoughts on Cardi's diss track, Outside, claiming that he actually heard the record a while ago.

Offset said, "I actually knew about the song before the song come out prior to the bull****, if it is stuff at me. Everything be a timing thing. That record's been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look. At the same time, All Eyez on Me, 2Pac."