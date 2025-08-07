Cardi B's ex Offset throws shade at her boyfriend Stefon Diggs: "It's like the unseasoned version"

Offset called Cardi B's new man, Stefon Diggs, an "unseasoned " version of him and claims he heard Cardi's diss track before it dropped!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B's ex-husband Offset made a cryptic remark about her new romance with Stefon Diggs!

Cardi B's (r.) ex, Offset (l.), made a sly dig towards Stefon Diggs (c.) after the couple slammed split rumors.
Cardi B's (r.) ex, Offset (l.), made a sly dig towards Stefon Diggs (c.) after the couple slammed split rumors.  © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On The Joe Budden Podcast, the Migos member was asked by the hosts if he thinks he'd be more hurt if a partner cheated "up or down."

Per Offset, no woman he's ever been with has upgraded after their relationship, adding, "Every situation I've ever seen go on, it's like the unseasoned version, I'm dead serious."

The Walk It Like I Talk It hitmaker also shared his thoughts on Cardi's diss track, Outside, claiming that he actually heard the record a while ago.

Cardi B silences rumors of Stefon Diggs split by showing off lavish gift: "My boo boo got it for me!"
Cardi B Cardi B silences rumors of Stefon Diggs split by showing off lavish gift: "My boo boo got it for me!"
Chappell Roan opens up about the devastating breakup that inspired her new hit song
Chappell Roan Chappell Roan opens up about the devastating breakup that inspired her new hit song

Offset said, "I actually knew about the song before the song come out prior to the bull****, if it is stuff at me. Everything be a timing thing. That record's been done. I know about the record. It look like how it look. At the same time, All Eyez on Me, 2Pac."

Still, the Atlanta-based artist may want to rethink his shady comments since his ex recently flaunted a lavish gift from her loving "boo boo" – all the while silencing the split rumors from their haters!

Cover photo: Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Cardi B: