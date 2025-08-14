Cardi B reveals if Jay-Z "approved" sample for her new single Imaginary Players

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B is set to release her next single , Imaginary Players, and the rapper has clarified whether she got Jay-Z's blessing to sample his 1997 classic record.

Cardi B has responded to fan speculation that her next single, Imaginary Players, is a sample of Jay-Z's (l.) 1997 track. © Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstime & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On her Wednesday X Spaces Live, Cardi dished on Jay-Z and other "hip hop heads" who approved the track ahead of its midnight release.

She shared, "There were a lot of hip-hop heads in the building, and they heard Imaginary Players, and they absolutely love it."

"This song is like a staple for me," the Bongos rapper teased, adding, "I have to get it approved by the one and only" – seemingly referring to the Empire State of Mind hitmaker.

Cardi also admitted, "If he didn't approve it, I probably wouldn't have even felt a certain type of way either, because it's like, 'Okay, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder.'"

She added, "But I'm glad that I came hard and he loved it."