Cardi B reveals if Jay-Z "approved" sample for her new single Imaginary Players

H to the OV! This is a public service announcement – Cardi B has confirmed that Jay-Z did approve her upcoming single, Imaginary Players, amid fan speculation.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B is set to release her next single, Imaginary Players, and the rapper has clarified whether she got Jay-Z's blessing to sample his 1997 classic record.

Cardi B has responded to fan speculation that her next single, Imaginary Players, is a sample of Jay-Z's (l.) 1997 track.
Cardi B has responded to fan speculation that her next single, Imaginary Players, is a sample of Jay-Z's (l.) 1997 track.  © Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstime & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On her Wednesday X Spaces Live, Cardi dished on Jay-Z and other "hip hop heads" who approved the track ahead of its midnight release.

She shared, "There were a lot of hip-hop heads in the building, and they heard Imaginary Players, and they absolutely love it."

"This song is like a staple for me," the Bongos rapper teased, adding, "I have to get it approved by the one and only" – seemingly referring to the Empire State of Mind hitmaker.

Jennifer Lopez wraps Up All Night tour: "Most beautiful, happy, and free summer"
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez wraps Up All Night tour: "Most beautiful, happy, and free summer"
Elon Musk: Elon Musk praises "good guy" JD Vance as he weighs in on DC takeover
Elon Musk Elon Musk praises "good guy" JD Vance as he weighs in on DC takeover

Cardi also admitted, "If he didn't approve it, I probably wouldn't have even felt a certain type of way either, because it's like, 'Okay, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder.'"

She added, "But I'm glad that I came hard and he loved it."

Cardi B continues rollout for anticipated sophomore album

Cardi also admitted, "If he didn't approve it, I probably wouldn’t have even felt a certain type of way either, because it’s like, 'OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder'."

She added, "But I'm glad that I came hard and he loved it."

The single, which samples Jay-Z's track from In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, is the second release ahead of Am I The Drama? – the first being Outside. Cardi's anticipated sophomore project drops on September 9!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstime & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Cardi B: