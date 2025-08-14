Cardi B reveals if Jay-Z "approved" sample for her new single Imaginary Players
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B is set to release her next single, Imaginary Players, and the rapper has clarified whether she got Jay-Z's blessing to sample his 1997 classic record.
On her Wednesday X Spaces Live, Cardi dished on Jay-Z and other "hip hop heads" who approved the track ahead of its midnight release.
She shared, "There were a lot of hip-hop heads in the building, and they heard Imaginary Players, and they absolutely love it."
"This song is like a staple for me," the Bongos rapper teased, adding, "I have to get it approved by the one and only" – seemingly referring to the Empire State of Mind hitmaker.
Cardi also admitted, "If he didn't approve it, I probably wouldn't have even felt a certain type of way either, because it's like, 'Okay, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder.'"
She added, "But I'm glad that I came hard and he loved it."
Cardi B continues rollout for anticipated sophomore album
The single, which samples Jay-Z's track from In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, is the second release ahead of Am I The Drama? – the first being Outside. Cardi's anticipated sophomore project drops on September 9!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstime & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP