Cardi B gives fans a candid peek at a regular day in her life

New York, New York - Cardi B gave fans a glimpse into her day as a "regular person" in her latest TikTok, which is a fascinating look at a day in the life of a superstar!

What's a normal day like for a celebrity like Cardi B?

The artist, who's real name is Belcalis Almanzar, answered that question with a revealing TikTok video, captioned: "Hey yall …..A glimse of a regular day as BELCALIS and not CARDI B!!"

She narrates the vid in a calm tone and shows off her "regular No work day" from start to finish, per the Instagram caption.

Cardi includes make up free getting ready, play time, cooking for and feeding the kids, going to the gym for two hours, feeding the kids again, and finally heading to the studio to unwind a bit.

As expected, this kind of behind-the-scenes look proved extremely popular with fans. On TikTok, it garnered more than 5 million views in less than 24 hours, and on Instagram, it's got over a million likes.