Cardi B gives fans a candid peek at a regular day in her life

What does Cardi B do on a normal day? Per her latest adorable TikTok the rapper takes care of her kids and goes to the gym.

By Jamie Grasse

New York, New York - Cardi B gave fans a glimpse into her day as a "regular person" in her latest TikTok, which is a fascinating look at a day in the life of a superstar!

Ever wondered what a normal day in the life of Cardi B looks like? The artists answered that question in her latest TikTok.

What's a normal day like for a celebrity like Cardi B?

The artist, who's real name is Belcalis Almanzar, answered that question with a revealing TikTok video, captioned: "Hey yall …..A glimse of a regular day as BELCALIS and not CARDI B!!"

She narrates the vid in a calm tone and shows off her "regular No work day" from start to finish, per the Instagram caption.

Cardi includes make up free getting ready, play time, cooking for and feeding the kids, going to the gym for two hours, feeding the kids again, and finally heading to the studio to unwind a bit.

As expected, this kind of behind-the-scenes look proved extremely popular with fans. On TikTok, it garnered more than 5 million views in less than 24 hours, and on Instagram, it's got over a million likes.

The internet loves this kind of Cardi B content

Cardi B gives her son Wave a high five in her "regular day" TikTok.
Cardi B gives her son Wave a high five in her "regular day" TikTok.

Social media users were into this kind of content from Cardi B.

Even the official Spotify account wrote in to ask if Cardi would adopt them.

TikTokers users loved the narration and called it calming.

Other users commented on the content itself and praised Cardi B for working out.

In the clip, the rapper said she wants to be as "stretchable" as she was when she used to strip. Fellow artist Lizzo was clearly already impressed with Cardi's flexibility, commenting: "I need to get my splits togethaaaa."

Hopefully, there's more of this kind of Cardi B TikTok content on the way!

