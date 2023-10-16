Cardi B gives fans a gross update on her new tongue piercing!

Los Angeles, California - Days after piercing her tongue live on Instagram, Cardi B has a startling – and slightly gross – update for her fans!

Cardi B went viral a few days ago for an Instagram live of her getting a tongue piercing. Today she took to Instagram to give fans an update on the piercing! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

The Bongos artist had gotten her tongue pierced two times before this latest attempt. So much for third time's the charm!

"Guys, so remember how I told y'all last night that I bit my f***ing tongue ring?" she told her followers in a video on her Instagram Stories.

"So, I had to take it off because I think that I bit it and it f***ing f***ed up a blood vessel. Like, look how the bottom of my tongue looks. The tip is purple!"



Cardi then focused the camera on the bottom of her extremely bruised-looking tongue.

"So, yeah. I'm traumatized," she laughed to her fans.

In June 2020 Cardi filmed herself getting chest piercings only to reveal a month later that her body had rejected them, posting a graphic clip of the jewelry falling out to Instagram.

