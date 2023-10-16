Cardi B gives fans a gross update on her new tongue piercing!
Los Angeles, California - Days after piercing her tongue live on Instagram, Cardi B has a startling – and slightly gross – update for her fans!
The Bongos artist had gotten her tongue pierced two times before this latest attempt. So much for third time's the charm!
"Guys, so remember how I told y'all last night that I bit my f***ing tongue ring?" she told her followers in a video on her Instagram Stories.
"So, I had to take it off because I think that I bit it and it f***ing f***ed up a blood vessel. Like, look how the bottom of my tongue looks. The tip is purple!"
Cardi then focused the camera on the bottom of her extremely bruised-looking tongue.
"So, yeah. I'm traumatized," she laughed to her fans.
In June 2020 Cardi filmed herself getting chest piercings only to reveal a month later that her body had rejected them, posting a graphic clip of the jewelry falling out to Instagram.
Cardi also had her lower lip pierced in 2019, though that one didn't last long either. Unlike modelling stunning outfits, body modifications just don't seem to agree with the WAP rapper!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib