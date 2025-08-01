Chappell Roan's The Subway finally pulls into the station with music video drop!

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Chappell Roan took fans for a ride on Friday as she released her long-awaited single, The Subway!

More than a year after debuting the track at New York's Gov Ball music festival, the 27-year-old gave The Subway its proper release on Friday.

Along with its streaming release, Chappell also debuted an accompanying music video, which was filmed – unsurprisingly – in the Big Apple.

The ballad sees Chappell pine over an ex, anxiously awaiting the day she'll finally get over her.

"I'm still counting down all of the days / 'Til you're just another girl on the subway," the Grammy winner sings before the song breaks into its already-iconic outro of "She's got a way / She got away."

Chappell hasn't yet announced plans for a follow-up album to her smash-hit debut, 2023's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, but The Subway marks the third single she's dropped in the time since.

The Casual singer got a major career boost from 2024's Good Luck, Babe!, which helped surge interest in her debut album to make it a proper sleeper hit.

Chappell dropped another new track – country-inspired romp The Giver – in March.

As fans await news of her next album, Chappell will be heading back on the road this fall for a series of pop-up shows in New York, Kansas City, and Los Angeles.

