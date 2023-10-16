Cardi B is "worth it" as she poses in a skin-tight white dress like a fashion star!
Miami, Florida - Cardi B has been one hot look after another lately, and her latest Instagram post is no exception!
The WAP artist shared two pics and video of her latest outfitcto Instagram, once again proving her fashion game is on point!
The get-up featured a tight t-shirt dress with blue spaghetti straps, red details, and big thigh-high bunched-up white boots.
Cardi B captioned the post, "She's worth it," in all caps followed by red, white, and blue heart emojis.
The clip shows Cardi B strutting in those bulky boots, backed with her hubby Offset's new song Worth It, which features Don Toliver.
Instagram users love Cardi B's poses
Over a million users liked the Cardi's post, with many complimenting the star's modelling skills. "This woman knows how to pose," gushed one.
"One thing about Cardi is she always on point with makeup and wardrobe," another commenter declared.
Others left heart-eyed smilies and fire emojis and called her the "Queen of hip hop."
The only thing not everyone was into about the artist's look was Cardi B's new tongue piercing, which is still getting a bit of a mixed response.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B