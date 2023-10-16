Cardi B is "worth it" as she poses in a skin-tight white dress like a fashion star!

Miami, Florida - Cardi B has been one hot look after another lately, and her latest Instagram post is no exception!

Fans love Cardi B's all-white look, which she modelled in an Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

The WAP artist shared two pics and video of her latest outfitcto Instagram, once again proving her fashion game is on point!

The get-up featured a tight t-shirt dress with blue spaghetti straps, red details, and big thigh-high bunched-up white boots.

Cardi B captioned the post, "She's worth it," in all caps followed by red, white, and blue heart emojis.

The clip shows Cardi B strutting in those bulky boots, backed with her hubby Offset's new song Worth It, which features Don Toliver.