Cardi B hit with nasty accusations of "sabotage" and "bullying" from blogger Tasha K

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B had found herself in some nasty legal drama at the beginning of 2025!

Cardi B's New Year has been plagued with drama after a new lawsuit from blogger Tasha K. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

Per TMZ, blogger Tasha K has accused Cardi of "sabotaging" her career and messing with her bankruptcy case after being ordered to pay $3.4 million for defaming the rapper.

The comedian alleges in the suit, which was shared on Tuesday, that Cardi was trying "to bully her financially by exposing her alleged secret offshore trust accounts in the Cook Islands, Nevis, and Georgia."

Tasha further maintained that the WAP rapper was trying to "condition any settlement of the debt with a broad restriction on her ability to talk freely on her blogs and other social media."

The latest filing follows Cardi suing the Unwine with Tasha K host in 2022 for defaming her as a drug-abusing prostitute with STIs.

Last month, after the YouTuber filed for bankruptcy, the Bodak Yellow rapper's lawyer filed documents against Tasha in Florida Bankruptcy Court.