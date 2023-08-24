Cardi B threatens to sue X user over Offset cheating rumors!

New York, New York - Cardi B doesn't suffer internet trolls and she's willing to go all the way to court with an X user who's saying her husband Offset cheated on her!

Cardi B was not cool with a fake clip that made it seem like her husband Offset was cheating on her. © Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B

The WAP rapper had a vicious reaction to a video posted by Twitter user @ayywalker Sunday night, per TMZ.

The clip, which appears to be dedicated to Nicki Minaj, clearly features fake images and AI audio of Cardi B's boo Offset trying to connect with a woman behind Cardi's back.

"Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing," the user posted in the caption. This got Cardi's attention.

"All these little games that you guys want to play online, it's going to be over with," she responded.

"You’re going to be getting sued, and we're going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way."