Cardi B threatens to sue X user over Offset cheating rumors!
New York, New York - Cardi B doesn't suffer internet trolls and she's willing to go all the way to court with an X user who's saying her husband Offset cheated on her!
The WAP rapper had a vicious reaction to a video posted by Twitter user @ayywalker Sunday night, per TMZ.
The clip, which appears to be dedicated to Nicki Minaj, clearly features fake images and AI audio of Cardi B's boo Offset trying to connect with a woman behind Cardi's back.
"Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing," the user posted in the caption. This got Cardi's attention.
"All these little games that you guys want to play online, it's going to be over with," she responded.
"You’re going to be getting sued, and we're going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way."
A legal battle with Cardi B can be costly
While other users called out the audio and pic as clearly fake, @ayywalker replied, "The streets saying it's true but idk-."
Cardi wasn't amused and this wouldn't be the first time she struck back hard.
As TMZ noted, she won a defamation case against media personality Tasha K. to the tune of $4 million.
Cardi B and Offset's relationship seems stable even though rumors that Cardi stepped out on her man rocked the internet earlier this summer.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/Cardi B