Cardi B hit with backlash after calling Met Gala designer "Asian and everything"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B defended herself after getting viciously dragged for forgetting the name of the designer who styled her 2024 Met Gala gown!

Cardi B was accused of being a racist after referring her to Met Gala stylist as "Asian" instead of using his name. © ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After referring to designer Sensen Lii of Windowsen as "Asian and everything" on Monday night, the 31-year-old WAP artist faced severe backlash online.

While speaking to Vogue's Emma Chamberlain during fashion's biggest night, Cardi couldn't come up with the name of the designer behind her jaw-dropping black gown.

The remark led to fans dubbing the I Like It hitmaker "racially insensitive" and even warranted a response from former Vogue managing director Gilbert Cheah.

"For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardi B, the designer of her gown is Sensen Lii, who's Chinese," he wrote under an Instagram post.



"The gown took two months to make. I personally think it's boring and not even on theme but she chose it and should have at least remembered his name and not just that he's 'Asian'," he added.

On Wednesday, Cardi lead an Instagram live to respond to the chatter.