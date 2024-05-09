Cardi B hit with backlash after calling Met Gala designer "Asian and everything"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B defended herself after getting viciously dragged for forgetting the name of the designer who styled her 2024 Met Gala gown!
After referring to designer Sensen Lii of Windowsen as "Asian and everything" on Monday night, the 31-year-old WAP artist faced severe backlash online.
While speaking to Vogue's Emma Chamberlain during fashion's biggest night, Cardi couldn't come up with the name of the designer behind her jaw-dropping black gown.
The remark led to fans dubbing the I Like It hitmaker "racially insensitive" and even warranted a response from former Vogue managing director Gilbert Cheah.
"For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardi B, the designer of her gown is Sensen Lii, who's Chinese," he wrote under an Instagram post.
"The gown took two months to make. I personally think it's boring and not even on theme but she chose it and should have at least remembered his name and not just that he's 'Asian'," he added.
On Wednesday, Cardi lead an Instagram live to respond to the chatter.
Cardi B slams racist claims following Met Gala blunder
In the since-expired post, Cardi explained, "First and first, when I was on the red carpet, I was very scared."
She continued that the overwhelming dress and the madness of the night had her feeling "rushed," which led to her "forgetting" how to pronounce the designer's name as it was "complicated."
"I was like, 'Damn.' How do I pronounce his name? My mind was just racing," the Bongos rapper shared, adding that she "didn't want to be offensive."
"I knew the designer was Asian, but I wasn't sure what nationality the designer was."
Cardi further smoothed the misunderstanding over with a tweet where she praised Sensen Lii, writing, "I have to give another thank you to Windowsen by Sensen Lii!!! I chose you because of your amazing talent and you came through really making this Met Gala a night to remember."
Cover photo: Collage: ALIAH ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP