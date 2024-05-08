Cardi B reveals alternative 2024 Met Gala outfit in behind-the-scenes video!
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B shared a behind-the-scenes look at her preparations for the 2024 Met Gala with a video that revealed an outfit that never was!
Card B shared a video from the first fitting of her 2024 Met Gala gown to TikTok writing "Met prep day one… decisions decisions."
In the cute clip, the rapper is her goofy self and admits that the biggest fashion event makes her anxious.
"I'm excited, but like I'm nervous because the Met is like a test or something. Once you're there, you see if you pass the test," she says.
The most surprising thing about the glimpse into Cardi B's Met prep is that she ended up tying on two versions of Windowsen's huge gown.
After seeing how large the dress is, the rapper exclaims, "How we gonna get in the car? We gonna have to get like a U-haul truck!"
How Cardi ended up picking her Met Gala outfit
Ultimately, the WAP rapper opted for the gigantic opulent black gown after her stylist, Kollin Carter, took a vote.
In comments on social media, users weighed in, with some thinking the alternative look was "spot on with the theme" of The Garden of Time, while others approved of the final choice.
Cardi's get-ready-with-me Met Gala post is labeled "Day 1," which has fans excited to see how her Met Gala look evolved.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Cardi B