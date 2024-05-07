Cardi B wows at the 2024 Met Gala in gigantic black gown

New York, New York - Cardi B took over the Met Gala runway Monday night in a huge black organza dress and stunning jewels that left fans raving!

Cardi B stunned fans with a gigantic gown that was one of the highlights of the 2024 Met Gala. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram,/Cardi B

The Met Gala, otherwise known as fashion's biggest night out, isn't for the meek, and the WAP rapper didn't disappoint, with her fans crowning her the "Queen" of the event on social media.

Cardi rocked a humongous black organza gown by Windowsen, an emerging label known for its avant-garde and futuristic creations.

Her gothic glam gown, with an off-the-shoulder silhouette, boasted a billowing tulle train that multiple attendants unfurled like a flower. Videos of the train showed nine people assisting, in what may be the largest dress ever to grace the Met Gala.

The rapper topped her outfit with a beehive-shaped headpiece that gave the five-foot-five musician extra height and balanced the extreme volume of the gown.

Also in line with the Garden of Time theme and this year's green and white Gala carpet, Cardi finished the look with glorious green jewels. She also rocked long angled nails by cocamichelle that matched the jewelry's hue.

Fans of the Bodak Yellow artist celebrated her 2024 Met Gala look.