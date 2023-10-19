Cardi B hosts dramatic Instagram Live session after going to war with haters
Atlanta, Georgia - Internet insults got to Cardi B, who went on a tirade against haters and trolls Wednesday night!
Cardi doesn't hold back – she claps back!
When a racist X user mocked her for being "the only Mexican I know that don't work hard," the rapper went to war.
Cardi, whose dad is Dominican and mom is from Trinidad, angrily replied: "Hope you and ur mom die."
That set off a back-and-forth with other users, culminating in threats to cancel her new album release and, more disturbingly, "put a bullet in my head."
Though the posts were eventually deleted, Cardi later took to Instagram Live to address the drama.
Cardi B says she has "bad days" too
Cardi explained that after a week of fun, she got home and started reading what people were posting about her.
"I was very overwhelmed. I was very sad," she told the tens of thousands watching.
"You know, like when you have one of those moments. Like b***, I don’t want to be like here mentally... I needed to have one of those days where I say a lot of s***... I don’t regret it."
Cardi also had a message for the haters that set her off: "Don't take my vulnerable moments to be your Keke moments... I laugh about you b***** every single day."
Cardi B ended her rant by quoting collaborator Megan Thee Stallions song Anxiety, saying, "Yeah, I have bad days. All bad b****** have bad days, b****."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B & Screenshot/Twitter/Dabaddiecardib