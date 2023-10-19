Cardi B hosts dramatic Instagram Live session after going to war with haters

Atlanta, Georgia - Internet insults got to Cardi B , who went on a tirade against haters and trolls Wednesday night!

Cardi B took to Instagram Live to talk about her dramatic outburst on X. © Collage: Screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B & Screenshot/Twitter/Dabaddiecardib

Cardi doesn't hold back – she claps back!

When a racist X user mocked her for being "the only Mexican I know that don't work hard," the rapper went to war.

Cardi, whose dad is Dominican and mom is from Trinidad, angrily replied: "Hope you and ur mom die."

That set off a back-and-forth with other users, culminating in threats to cancel her new album release and, more disturbingly, "put a bullet in my head."

Though the posts were eventually deleted, Cardi later took to Instagram Live to address the drama.