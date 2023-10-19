Cardi B hosts dramatic Instagram Live session after going to war with haters

Internet insults got to Cardi B, who went on a tirade against haters and trolls Wednesday, before hosting an Instagram Live session to explain what went down.

By Jamie Grasse

Atlanta, Georgia - Internet insults got to Cardi B, who went on a tirade against haters and trolls Wednesday night!

Cardi B took to Instagram Live to talk about her dramatic outburst on X.
Cardi B took to Instagram Live to talk about her dramatic outburst on X.  © Collage: Screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B & Screenshot/Twitter/Dabaddiecardib

Cardi doesn't hold back – she claps back!

When a racist X user mocked her for being "the only Mexican I know that don't work hard," the rapper went to war.

Cardi, whose dad is Dominican and mom is from Trinidad, angrily replied: "Hope you and ur mom die."

Travis Kelce jokes that Taylor Swift chatting with his dad was "terrifying"
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce jokes that Taylor Swift chatting with his dad was "terrifying"

That set off a back-and-forth with other users, culminating in threats to cancel her new album release and, more disturbingly, "put a bullet in my head."

Though the posts were eventually deleted, Cardi later took to Instagram Live to address the drama.

Cardi B says she has "bad days" too

Cardi B explained that she was having "a bad day," but warned trolls not to take advantage.
Cardi B explained that she was having "a bad day," but warned trolls not to take advantage.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram Cardi B

Cardi explained that after a week of fun, she got home and started reading what people were posting about her.

"I was very overwhelmed. I was very sad," she told the tens of thousands watching.

"You know, like when you have one of those moments. Like b***, I don’t want to be like here mentally... I needed to have one of those days where I say a lot of s***... I don’t regret it."

Angel Reese stuns in new Reebok campaign
Angel Reese Angel Reese stuns in new Reebok campaign

Cardi also had a message for the haters that set her off: "Don't take my vulnerable moments to be your Keke moments... I laugh about you b***** every single day."

Cardi B ended her rant by quoting collaborator Megan Thee Stallions song Anxiety, saying, "Yeah, I have bad days. All bad b****** have bad days, b****."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/ Instagram/ Cardi B & Screenshot/Twitter/Dabaddiecardib

More on Cardi B: