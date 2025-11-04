Stefon Diggs reveals the gender of his baby with Cardi B!

New York, New York - Stefon Diggs has spilled the beans about his baby with Cardi B !

Stefon Diggs has revealed that he and Cardi B are expecting a baby boy. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 31-year-old athlete opened up about his little one on the way as he attended the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday.

"It's a boy. That's enough for me," he told People. "I can't wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around."

Stefon hinted at the 33-year-old rapper's due date as he told Extra, "It's supposed to happen real soon, so wish us both luck."



Cardi first revealed her pregnancy in September.

Rumors of her romance with the New England Patriots wide receiver first emerged last October, but the two only went public in May 2025.

The Pretty & Petty rapper shares three kids – daughters Kulture and Blossom and son Wave – with her ex-husband, Offset, and the pair has been locked in a contentious divorce battle since Cardi first filed last July.

While this will be Cardi's second son, it will be Stefon's first, as the former Buffalo Bill has two older daughters from previous relationships.