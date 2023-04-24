Cardi B shares her mom hacks in unexpected new business venture

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Cardi B is passing on her parenting hacks in an unexpected partnership!

On Monday, Cardi B revealed a new commercial she appears in for Walmart. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 30-year-old appeared in a commercial for retail giant Walmart, which she shared on social media on Monday.

"Let me show yall how I make it through the day," she captioned the video.

In the ad, Cardi B shared her "mom hacks," which included squaring off pointed manicures to avoid hurting your kids, keeping multiple binkies around in case they lose one, and bouncing on a ball to soothe a crying infant.

The clip ends with the I Like It artist telling fans that the biggest mom hack of them all is getting a Walmart+ membership.

The crossover took many by surprise, but many praised the rapper for her hilarious performance in the ad.

"Cardi B's marketability is pretty incredible. She probably never has to make another album and just do endorsements and hop on features if she wants. Her come up is incredible. Good for her for real," one fan wrote.

"Again a major part of Cardi's appeal and success is her personality. She is just likable as a person," another said.