Cardi B is a proud mama and she's got an adorable snap to prove it!

Cardi B is not just an incredibly successful artist – she's also a proud mama, and an adorable selfie with the star 's two kids proves it!

Rapper Cardi B (30) with her children Wave (1) and Kulture (4). © screenshot/ Twitter/ Cardi B

Monday, Cardi B posted an adorable pic of her with her two babies to Twitter. It features her holding her one-year-old son Wave Set Cephus, while her four-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, hugs them both.

In the post, the WAP rapper writes, "All I need in this life of sin."

The caption, which may be a reference to the Tupac song, Me And My Girlfriend, blew up among Cardi's 28.6 million followers.

The likes rolled in and as of early Tuesday morning, the tweet boasts 155,000 likes and more than three million views.

Twitter users are clearly here for Cardi B's mom mode.